Actress Helen Hunt recovering after serious crash in LA

(WSVN) - Award-winning actress Helen Hunt has been hospitalized following a bad crash in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports Hunt was riding in the backseat of an SUV on Tuesday when the vehicle collided with another car and rolled onto its side.

She was reportedly in stable condition when she arrived at the hospital.

TMZ reported she left the hospital a few hours later and is expected to be OK.

