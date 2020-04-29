Actress Gabrielle Anwar providing meals to first responders

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Doctors and nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are doing an amazing job.

They’re also working up an appetite.

Today, some of them are eating like the kings and queens they are, thanks to actress Gabrille Anwar.

Gabrielle Anwar, Hollywood actress as Fiona Glennone in “Burn Notice”: “My relationship with Michael is over. We’ve talked twice.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “It’s just a simple gesture to express gratitude.”

She and her husband Shareef Malnik set out to help thank our healthcare heroes.

Gabrielle Anwar: “I’m hoping they’ll feel satisfied, if nothing else.”

Shareef Malnik, Restauranteur: “Our moniker is go big or go home. Fresh, hot Maine lobster bisque, burrata, with sesame seeds and cashews in a vinaigrette.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “We also have a cauliflower steak for the vegetarians.”

They didn’t forget those with a sweet tooth either.

Shareef Malnik: “We have a flowerless, decadent chocolate cake.”

Fifty of these five-course meals will be donated to night shift workers at Mount Sinai Medical Center and to doctors at the University of Miami hospital.

Shareef Malnik: “These men and women are in the trenches, literally. They’re fighting a war.”

Chris Radomski, the founder of La Adelita Tequila, is sponsoring the event.

Chris Radomski: “Anyone that has COVID-19 deals with first responders. I kind of think it’s something that people should do.”

Malnik hopes even something little like this could go a long way.

Shareef Malnik: “Giving them something special, going out of our way to make sure they feel that it’s special.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “We’re around each other all day long, and we haven’t filed for divorce, yet. We’re just drinking a cup half full.”

