Actor’s sister leaving cancer center she helped to create

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The sister of actor Patrick Dempsey is leaving the cancer center inspired by their mother.

Mary Dempsey, a community services coordinator, departed last month from the Dempsey Center before it formally separated from Central Maine Healthcare to become its own nonprofit. It’s merging with the Cancer Community Center in South Portland.

Mary Dempsey tells the Sun Journal she decided it was time to pursue other opportunities but that the cancer center will always be in her “heart and soul.”

Her brother says in a statement that it takes a team effort to operate the center and that it’s “bigger than me or any member of my family.”

Amanda Dempsey’s personal battle with cancer inspired siblings Patrick, Mary and Alicia Dempsey to create the center in 2008. She died in 2014.

