WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Actor William Levy bonded out of jail Tuesday evening, hours after he woke up behind a jail cell following a restaurant disturbance.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the Cuban-American actor refused to leave a restaurant in Weston on Monday night while intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

According to an arrest report, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Baires Grill, located at 2210 Weston Road, around 10:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance involving the 44-year-old actor. Deputies said Levy appeared highly intoxicated and was disrupting the restaurant.

He was issued a trespass warning and given multiple orders to leave the property but refused, leading deputies to take him into custody for trespass after warning and disorderly intoxication.

Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy, was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

The Cuban-American actor rose to fame through Spanish telenovelas and later gained popularity in English-language television and film. He also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2012.

In a Broward courtroom, Tuesday, a judge gave him a $500 bond which he has since paid.

“Mr. Gutierrez, your bond will be $250 as to each count and an order of no return. Good luck to you sir, good luck counsel,” the judge said.

