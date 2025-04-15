WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Actor William Levy was arrested in Broward County on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail records.

Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy, 44, was taken into custody by Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston on Monday.

Details surrounding the arrest have not yet been released.

Levy, a Cuban-American actor and model, rose to fame through telenovelas and later starred in English-language films and television. He also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2012.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.