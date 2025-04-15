WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Actor William Levy was arrested Monday night in Weston after deputies say he refused to leave a restaurant while intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

According to an arrest report, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Baires Grill, located at 2210 Weston Road, around 10:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance involving the 44-year-old actor. Deputies said Levy appeared highly intoxicated and was disrupting the restaurant.

He was issued a trespass warning and given multiple orders to leave the property but refused, leading deputies to take him into custody for trespass after warning and disorderly intoxication.

Levy, whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy, was transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

The Cuban-American actor rose to fame through telenovelas and later gained popularity in English-language television and film. He also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2012.

