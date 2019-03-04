Actor Luke Perry has died at age of 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52, his publicist has confirmed.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee and a former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” “8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

Perry played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics.

