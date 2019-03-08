Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct

CHICAGO (WSVN) — Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett was initially charged with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Feb. 20.

However, a grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against the actor.

Smollet claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago where two men attacked him while allegedly making homophobic and racist remarks.

