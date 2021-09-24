TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A neglected puppy has found a new home with actor Dave Bautista.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says a good Samaritan spotted the 3-month-old puppy eating some garbage at a cemetery last week. The pup, who was nicknamed “Sage,” had a metal chain embedded in her neck.

The woman was able to grab Sage and took her to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where emergency surgery was performed to remove the chain.

Sage’s story made its way to Bautista, who then went on to offer $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the neglect.

Now Bautista has stepped forward and has adopted Sage.

“Sage now, known as Penny, now has her very own super hero and will never know pain/suffering ever again,” the shelter said in a statement

Bautista is no stranger to adopting shelter animals. According to Fox 13, in 2019, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor adopted two 6-year-old pit bulls named Maggie and Ollie from the Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center.

