Action and Boston accents: Stars of ‘Spenser Confidential’ talk about new Netflix film

Movies set in Boston need two things: awesome action and the Boston accent. Marky Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Spenser Confidential,” has a ton of both, and the stars told Deco all about it.

Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

That’s an understatement!

In “Spenser Confidential,” Mark Wahlberg plays a cop framed for crimes while some gangsters get away with murder.

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “Picture this: dirty cops, drug cartels, some big politicians, all working together.”

Now Spense is gettin’ out of prison and is on a mission for revenge.

Alan Arkin (as Henry Cimoli): “Spenser, this is Hawk. You two are gonna be roommates.”

Once he’s on the outside, he’s reluctantly paired with a partner, played hilariously by Winston Duke.

Winston Duke (as Hawk): “Get in.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “You’re in big trouble.”

Winston Duke (as Hawk): “For what?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “You smashed a car through a restaurant!”

Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “Waddaya say, Spence?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “Not much.”

Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “How’s it feel getting out?”

The movie co-stars one of Mark’s good friends, Post Malone.

Mark Wahlberg: “He and I are friends. We were hanging out at my house one day, and he was like, ‘You know, I want to get killed in a movie. That’s my dream.’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know about killing you in a movie, but we’d like to put you in a movie, and I think you’d be great as an actor,’ and the first take was absolute magic.”

Iliza Schlesinger (as Cissy): “Five years ago, you got yourself sent to prison. What was I supposed to do? Wait?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “I’m sorry.”

Also waiting for him on the outside, an off-and-on again girlfriend, played by Iliza Schlesinger.

The movie is set in Boston, which meant nailing the Boston accent.

No problem for Mark, he’s a native.

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “We’re going to blow this wide open.”

Winston had to work on it, though.

Winston Duke: “Without the Boston guy himself!”

As for Iliza, she had a go-to guy — make that a go-to “Family Guy!”

Iliza Schlesinger: “While I was on set, any line I thought of, I thought, ‘How does Peter Griffin say this line?'”

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “That’s how you throw a punch!”

“Spenser Confidential” releases on Netflix on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.