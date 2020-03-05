Action and Boston accents: Stars of ‘Spenser Confidential’ talk about new Netflix film

Movies set in Boston need two things: awesome action and the Boston accent. Marky Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Spenser Confidential,” has a ton of both, and the stars told Deco all about it.
Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”
That’s an understatement!
In “Spenser Confidential,” Mark Wahlberg plays a cop framed for crimes while some gangsters get away with murder.
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “Picture this: dirty cops, drug cartels, some big politicians, all working together.”
Now Spense is gettin’ out of prison and is on a mission for revenge.
Alan Arkin (as Henry Cimoli): “Spenser, this is Hawk. You two are gonna be roommates.”
Once he’s on the outside, he’s reluctantly paired with a partner, played hilariously by Winston Duke.
Winston Duke (as Hawk): “Get in.”
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “You’re in big trouble.”
Winston Duke (as Hawk): “For what?”
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “You smashed a car through a restaurant!”
Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “Waddaya say, Spence?”
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “Not much.”
Post Malone (in “Spenser Confidential”): “How’s it feel getting out?”
The movie co-stars one of Mark’s good friends, Post Malone.
Mark Wahlberg: “He and I are friends. We were hanging out at my house one day, and he was like, ‘You know, I want to get killed in a movie. That’s my dream.’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know about killing you in a movie, but we’d like to put you in a movie, and I think you’d be great as an actor,’ and the first take was absolute magic.”
Iliza Schlesinger (as Cissy): “Five years ago, you got yourself sent to prison. What was I supposed to do? Wait?”
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “I’m sorry.”
Also waiting for him on the outside, an off-and-on again girlfriend, played by Iliza Schlesinger.
The movie is set in Boston, which meant nailing the Boston accent.
No problem for Mark, he’s a native.
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “We’re going to blow this wide open.”
Winston had to work on it, though.
Winston Duke: “Without the Boston guy himself!”
As for Iliza, she had a go-to guy — make that a go-to “Family Guy!”
Iliza Schlesinger: “While I was on set, any line I thought of, I thought, ‘How does Peter Griffin say this line?'”
Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “That’s how you throw a punch!”
“Spenser Confidential” releases on Netflix on Friday.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.