Accidental spies: Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis headline new secret agent comedy

When it comes to CIA agents, you think of strong, athletic, and smart individuals. Add in funny and quick-witted, and you’ve got the unlikely secret agents in the new movie “The Spy Who Dumped Me’. Deco got to talk to the stars of the movie and found out they really, really want you to see their new film.

Sam Heughan (as Sebastian): “In a moment, everyone will start shooting. They all want what you have, and they will kill each and every one of us until they get it.”

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are in over their heads in “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Kate McKinnon (as Morgan): “Out of my way, sorry!”

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “It’s a stick. Do you know how to drive a stick?”

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “I’m so sorry!”

Kate McKinnon (as Morgan): “It’s an emergency.”

Through no fault of their own, the best friends are on the run from assassins. Kate told Deco it’s an uphill battle.

Kate McKinnon: “Probably the least trained, and probably maybe the least competent in the list of world spies, but what they lack in skill, they make up for in courage and heart.”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” is up against some serious spy competition from “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

But Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon aren’t worried.

Mila Kunis: “Have you seen Tom Cruise? We are like double the Tom Cruise. If you want to see Tom Cruise, but two of them, come see us.”

Sam Heughan (as Sebastian): “You have a real instinct for this.”

Mila Kunis (as Audrey): “I do play a lot of video games.”

Mila Kunis: “It’s ‘007’ meets ‘Bridesmaids,’ so if you like to laugh, come see our movie. If you like action, come see our movie. And if you don’t, that’s OK. Come see our movie.”

Kate McKinnon (as Morgan): “Woman, you are incredible, and I want you to own it.”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” smashes into theaters Friday, August 3.

