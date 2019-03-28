Abomination or innovation? Photo of sliced bagels spark backlash online

(WSVN) - An unusual style of slicing bagels has people online feeling outraged.

Twitter user Alek Krautmann is facing backlash from bagel lovers after posting a photo of what he calls the St. Louis style of slicing bagels.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

Showing the Panera Bread bagels as if they’d gone through a paper shredder, users on social media called it a crime and even asked for an apology.

Krautmann defended himself, saying it makes the bagels more shareable and allows for more spread.

Panera Bread also weighed in on the viral post.

We've learned a lot today, but in the end, a bagel is a bagel and no matter how you slice it, it’s still delicious bread. — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

