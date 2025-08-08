SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News and ABC continue to roll out the red carpet in celebration of ABC Miami’s launch and Friday was no exception with special guest appearances from two Florida Panthers players, who spoke with 7Sport’s Josh Moser and Good Morning America’s Correspondent Victor Oquendo about how fast Florida is becoming a major hub for hockey.

Florida Panther stars Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe highlighted how Florida has become the hot spot for professional hockey after their back- to-back Stanley Cup wins.

“We’ve been through plenty up and downs as a franchise and to be where we are at now is pretty special; and the fans and everybody in the community is behind us all the way through two championships and three Stanley Cup finals and we are just trying to build on that everyday,” said Ekblad.

Moser talked about the player’s relationship with each other being the glue for the team and one of their keys to success.

“We talk about winning, everybody loves a winner we almost had 500,000 people out at the last parade. No one really knew what hockey was that was living here[in South Florida] and now all of a sudden this is where you want to be. You’re in a world class facility. You’ve got amazing players, you have players that like each other and that really want to be here and I think once everybody wants to be here it’s where everyone else wants to be,” said Moser.

When Ekblad and Verhaeghe were asked how they feel about a three peat—they said “Don’t jinx it.”

The entire South Florida will be looking forward to the next season.

Likewise, 7News has so much more to look forward to with our partnership with ABC.

