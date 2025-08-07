MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deco Drive’s Alex Miranda joined Good Morning America’s Sam Champion to discuss South Florida’s dynamic food scene and give food lovers the ultimate guide to the best eats.

Miranda gave the insider’s scoop on where to dine in Miami, even sharing some of his favorites spots.

While the food fusions are a good touch, South Florida wouldn’t be the same without this secret indigent: the people, who offer a rich cultural experience like no other.

“In Miami, it’s where the good amazing people are that we have behind us here. I mean we interview celebrities on Deco Drive which airs on ABC Miami; just south of West Palm all the way down to Key West but there’s so many amazing people in between and stories that we tell there. So wherever they are that’s what I love,” said Miranda.

“I agree with you. You and I both know it’s the people that make South Florida the best,” said Champion.

Good Morning America invited some South Florida educators to be part of Thursday morning’s live shot. As a reward, they are being sent on a Norwegian cruise to their private island in the Bahamas.

Viewers can expect more surprises Friday as 7News continue to celebrate our new partnership with ABC.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.