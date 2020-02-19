Abaco Wines invites you to pair Salty Donuts with the perfect wine

Anyone who believes you shouldn’t have too much of a good thing is excused from the next story, because it’s about the pleasure taste-gasm that only comes by combining decadent doughnuts with wine.

Welcome to Abaco Wines in the Design District.

Here, they always raise a glass to fruit from the vine.

Amy Sedeno, Abaco Wines: “Abaco has all kinds of wines you can imagine. We have wines from France and Spain and Italy, but we also have a lot of California wines.”

While some folks like their wines with fancy foods, Abaco wants wine to be fun.

Amy Sedeno: “A wine tasting that we love offer regularly is a Salty Donut pairing, because what is better than sweet and wine? We picked Salty Donut because they get creative with their flavors.”

Move over coffee! For $25 a person, you can check out Abaco’s wine and doughnut tasting.

Amy Sedeno: “While it might not be what you think of when you think of doughnuts, if you give it a try, I think you will be convinced.”

Take a sniff of the wine, and take a sip. You can even take a sniff of the doughnut before your bite. The combinations will tantalize your taste buds.

Sanela Ebbeskov, customer: “The first time I hear of a wine and doughnut tasting, I was actually very surprised and very excited at the same time, because I have a sweet tooth, and I love wine, so why not combine it?”

Start out with Salty Donut’s traditional glazed and a glass of sparkling wine.

Amy Sedeno: “I encourage you all to take a smell, take a sip, and take a bite. Contrary to popular belief, the sweetness of the glaze and that amazing flavor you get from the doughnut can pair really well with the acidity of a sparkling wine.”

Take a nibble of a strawberries and cream doughnut with a rosé, and who knew pinot noir went so well with a brown butter and salt doughnut?

Don’t forget about the chocolate crumble.

Amy Sedeno: “Chocolate is a difficult wine pairing, and we have chosen a beautiful porto. It has a lot of sugar, and it also is high in alcohol, so it will really help you balance that acidity with the chocolate and the crumble on the doughnut.”

At Abaco, they will find the perfect wine for that perfect doughnut, but they do have a recommendation.

Amy Sedeno: “The only thing you shouldn’t do is dunk the doughnut in the wine. I would advise against doing that.”

The next Salty Donut Wine Pairing event at Abaco is Feb. 27.

FOR MORE INFO:

Abaco Wines

140 Northeast 39th St., #206

Miami, FL 33137

786-409-5286

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-salty-donut-wine-pairing-tickets

