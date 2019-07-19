A$AP Rocky to remain in detention after Swedish court grants prosecutor’s request

(CNN) — American rapper A$AP Rocky will remain in prison for another week to allow prosecutors to finish their investigation into an assault that took place in June, a Swedish court has ruled.

The 30-year-old — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — has been detained since July 3, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital where he faces accusations of serious assault, CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen reported.

Stockholm District Court decided the rapper should remain in custody “because of the flight risk,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

As a result, the prosecution has until July 25 to “complete the investigation,” into a brawl that broke out on June 30, which A$AP Rocky is suspected of being involved in.

On Instagram A$AP Rocky posted two videos that show him, and his companions, asking two men to stop following them.

“We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble,” he wrote as the caption on one of the videos. “They followed us for four blocks.”

In another video posted by the rapper, which was three minutes long, A$AP Rocky says one of the men hit a member of his security “in the face with headphones.”

Referring to himself, A$AP Rocky added that authorities tried to arrest him and that he is “innocent.” But in a video posted by TMZ, the website points to A$AP Rocky who appears to grab one of the men and throw him to the ground.

On Thursday Kim Kardashian West joined a group of celebrities who have been campaigning for the rapper to be released.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends,” the reality star tweeted. “Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

High profile celebrities including musical artists Post Malone and Shawn Mendes and actress Jada Pinkett Smith threw their support behind a Change.org petition last week using the hashtag “JusticeForRocky.”

The petition demanding his release had over 600,000 signatures on Friday morning.

