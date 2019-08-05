A$AP Rocky attended Kanye’s Sunday Service

(CNN) — After returning to the United States after his release from a Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky spent some time at a Sunday Service.

The rapper attended Kanye West’s weekly event held in California.

Rocky, 30, was allowed by a Swedish court last week to leave the country after as he awaits the outcome of his assault trial in that country.

He had spent the past month in a Swedish jail after he was charged following a confrontation in Stockholm.

The Stockholm District Court has not yet made a ruling in the case, but said Friday that A$AP Rocky and his two co-defendants, David Rispers and Bladimir Corniel, were free to leave Sweden.

The rapper landed in the US this weekend.

Video posted on social media showed Rocky with West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner and fellow rapper A$AP Ferg.

Rocky and Jenner were briefly romantically linked in 2017.

West’s weekly services are usually celebrity studded and are not religious in a traditional way, but instead focus on music.

A message of appreciation for his supporters was posted on Rocky’s official Instagram account this weekend.

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT,” the caption to a photo of the rapper read.

A judgment in Rocky’s case will be delivered on August 14.

