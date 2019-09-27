A24 to publish ‘Moonlight’ book

(WSVN) - “Moonlight” has gone from the Oscar stage to the bookstore page.

The 2017 Best Picture winner is now part of a book series by the independent entertainment company A24.

Each book will include a full screenplay, production sketches and concept art.

“Moonlight,” which was shot in South Florida, follows a gay black man growing up in Liberty City.

In addition to Best Picture, the film also earned director Barry Jenkins Best Adapted Screenplay with co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, a University of Miami professor.

