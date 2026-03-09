(CNN) — A woman has been arrested after a gun was repeatedly fired toward the home of Rihanna in Beverly Hills, California.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a shooting incident happened at 1:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8. They said that between 5 and 7 shots were fired, that those shots hit the gate to the house but not the house itself, and that there were no injuries, although there were people in the house.

Police said a woman in her 30s was taken into custody.

The best-selling artist and entrepreneur had her third child just last September, having revealed the pregnancy at last May’s Met Gala.

A year ago, Rihanna said she’d “cracked the code” for her ninth album. Recent reports say she’s been in the studio recently; her most recent album was 2016’s “Anti.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Rihanna.

