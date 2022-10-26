Pulling your car up to a fast food window for a meal — that’s easy. Finding the right spot to dock your boat for a dynamite dining experience — that’s something else. Deco’s found a trio of restaurants to make you say land, ho!

The big boats are back in town, for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

If you’re cruising over, here are a few ideas to dock and dine — for a true taste of the SoFlo lifestyle.

First up, YOT Bar and Kitchen.

Mike Lindner: “Getting ready to kick off the week for another great year of boat show.”

Sail west on the New River til you see the yachts at the Lauderdale Marine Center.

Park your boat in a slip, hit dry land and you’re ready to chow down.

Mike Lindner: “Seafood great appetizers great salads, great entrees, great everything, great drinks.”

YOT’s got it all going on.

Cruise on over and check it out.

Mike Lindner: “Once you get here you’d be amazed and surprised at what you’re about to see.”

Catherine Hallows: “I love the convenience of having to dock my boat and it’s free, which is amazing.”

Kaluz Restaurant is nestled on the banks of the intracoastal waterway.

It’s another perfect place to drop anchor and cool out.

George Renner: “We have 180 feet of dock space a great outdoor dining area. It’s a great place to relax and watch the boats go by.”

Yacht watchers have plenty of hearty grub to choose from in a setting that’s totally laid-back and friendly.

George Renner: “We serve a good mix of seafood, steaks, desserts, you know, typical american contemporary food. Our main thing is ambiance and personality.”

Emily Alfaro: “After the boat show or before the boat show, it’s a very upscale but yet relaxed place to be.”

BOATYARD is another jewel of the intracoastal.

Laura Jean Guiffre: “Such a great waterfront dining experience it’s upscale but it still delivers that chill vibe.”

All you seafaring sailors, listen up.

BOATYARD makes it easy for you to become landlubbers.

Laura Jean Guiffre: “So our dock is first come first served pull up on your boat walk up the patio and you’re here simple as that.”

Delights from the deep lead the parade here.

The seafood tower takes care of an entire table.

The food, the cocktails, the water — it’s a SoFlo dream come true.

Laura Jean Guiffre: “And you really get that feel of just embracing everything that boatyard and South Florida has to offer.”

Gabby Nieves: “This is one of the coolest experiences ’cause you can pull up with your boat, you can come off the boat, they can have your drinks ready at the table for you.”

For More Info :

YOT Bar and Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

(954) 953-9000

yotlmc.com

Kaluz Restaurant

3300 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 772-2209

BOATYARD

1555 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 525-7400

boatyard.restaurant

