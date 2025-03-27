HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Grab your forks and your party hats, because there’s a savory celebration coming your way.

Savor So-Flo is celebrating three epic milestones.

From a five year anniversary — to a 100 year anniversary — and a judge with an impeccable palate — this event is about to get wild.

Alex: “Hey Alex Miranda, what’s Savor SoFlo like? It’s a great event I’ll talk to you about it later. What is it like being the hottest and greatest judge of all time? Well I do have a minute. Umm.”

Sorry, that’s all the time we have.

Savor So-Flo Food and Wine Festival is gracing the Hollywood beach sands with Alex Miranda back as a judge.

Tammy Gail: “Alex is such a cute little foodie. He’s all into the food. He loves to talk. he likes the cocktails too. Don’t get me wrong. I have seen him enjoy cocktails and how they prepare that also.”

In addition to all the spirits Alex likes, this two-day food fest features over 25 thousand square feet of top chefs whipping up tasty bites.

Tammy Gail: “We are so impressed with the menus this year. so this is a meat lovers event. If you like meat there is everything from ribeye, Cajun ribeye, we have New York strip.”

Plus, they’re celebrating some anniversaries.

Cara Mia Gatti: “Savor is five years this year, Margaritaville opened 10 years ago. We actually first started speaking to them shortly after they did open about this concept of coming up with this really cool Food and Wine festival right in their backyard and here we are today. This year is our 10th year anniversary at Margaritaville Beach resort and we’re very excited to celebrate with multiple events.”

Of course, the perfect margarita and Jimmy Buffet are on the calendar.

Cara Mia Gatti: “Our Jimmy Buffet Day which is on Aug. 29th and the celebration goes through Labor day weekend. And that weekend is all about live entertainment events and of course honoring Jimmy himself.”

For this weekend, wagyu meatballs will be served at their booth.

Kdon Carter: “we make it from scratch in house at our steakhouse. We make it, we sear a little bit then we simmer it in our signature sauce, which is house made.”

But, the epic birthday is the city of Hollywood.

Arlene Borenstein: “The City of Hollywood is thrilled to host Savor SoFlo every year, we have seen it grow bigger and bigger. It’s a great festival. We are so happy to be a part of it, especially this year our centennial year. We’re celebrating 100 years of Hollywood.”

From the marshmallow drop to salsa fest, the city’s keeping the good times rolling. Oh, is Alex still talking?

Alex: “I want to thank so many people including all of those who are not America’s hottest and most favorite judge because without them I wouldn’t be that.”

General admission is $115 each day Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.