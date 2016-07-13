What:

Aristocrazy featuring The Savage Collection.

Why:

Yup. If you haven’t noticed, there’s a heatwave in South Florida and considering how much I’ve droned on about the scorching temperatures in my last couple of blogs, you can only imagine how thrilled I am. NOT. I’ve dubbed the unrelenting sweat fest: “A Savage Summer”…

I can’t take complete credit for the sassy branding. The idea came to me when I stumbled upon”The Savage Collection” by Aristocrazy (a jewelry line from Spain.) The pieces are big, bold and eccentric. They’re perfect for this time of year, when you need your clothing to be easy and effortless; allowing your accessories to do the talking.

From snakes and alligators to eagles, there’s something for every fashionista who likes walking on the wild side. The quality is insanely good, too, and that doesn’t happen by chance. The company (which has been in the jewelry biz for 70 years,) has made it their mission to produce high-end, high-quality sleek and sophisticated baubles, but that’s not all…

Over the last several years, they’ve branched out with a more urban-driven line. The name “Aristocrazy” is a play on “Aristocratic” — meaning, they’ve mixed decades of proven class with cool, creative and affordable. It’s not just one of my favorite things: they’ve made a name for themselves in Hollywood, too…

They’ve designed jewelry for actors on “Game Of Thrones” (currently my favorite obsession on television.) More specifically, hand-crafting rings for what’s called the Four Thrones. Translation: for kings and queens of fantasy land. When modeling the pieces for the blog, I felt like a mix of fairy tail nymph and medieval royalty with a hint of rap star likeability and that’s not something you hear a girl say everyday.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight (7:30 & 11:30pm) as we take you inside Aristocrazy and talk to the brand’s Creative Director about why they chose Miami as a place to expand their head-turning line and if you’re not about the big and the bold, well, good news: they have something for everyone and that’s why “A Savage Summer” is one of my favorite things.

Where:

Aristocrazy inside the Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, Florida 33180 or shop the looks on-line http://www.aristocrazy.com.

Twitter: @aristocrazy, IG: @aristocrazy, FB: Aristocrazy

“It began in mystery, and it will end in mystery, but what a savage and beautiful country lies in between.” -Diane Ackerman

See the full picture blog at www.ShireenSandoval.com

Wardrobe provided by http://www.HauteGlamBoutique.com

Twitter: @HauteGlamBtq IG: @hauteglamboutique, FB: Haute Glam Btq

James Woodley Photography

Styling: Jackie Kay

Jewelry: Aristocrazy

Wardrobe: Haute Glam Boutique

Produced by Shireen Sandoval & Odette Burton

Editor: Matthew “Big, Bold & Eccentric” Auerbach

Special Thanks to Priscilla Burgos of CARMA Public Relations

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.