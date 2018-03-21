‘A Quiet Place’ star, director John Krasinski tells Deco what scares him

It’s a place where you can’t pump up the volume and you’re not allowed to feel the noise. In the new thriller “A Quiet Place,” if you make a sound — you won’t be around. Deco Drive sonic supervisor Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

How long would you be able to go without making a noise? Not just speaking — but no noise at all. I’d last like three minutes. That’s the premise of the new horror movie called “A Quiet Place.” John Krasinski wrote, directed and stars in the film, and we chatted with him in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

You’ve heard the phrase “silence is golden” — but in “A Quiet Place,” silence could save your life.

John Krasinski: “It’s a movie about a family that can’t make any noise, and you have to figure out why.”

John Krasinski not only stars in the horror flick, he also directed and co-wrote it. We sat down with him in downtown Miami.

John Krasinski: “To me, the reason why I signed on was not because it was scary. I signed on because it’s about a family and it’s about, in my opinion, it’s a giant metaphor for parenthood — what would you really do for your kids.”

And that metaphor is personal here, since John’s wife in the movie is played by his real life wife Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt (as Evelyn): “Who are we if we can’t protect them? We have to protect them.”

Since they can’t make any noise, there’s only a few lines of dialogue in the whole movie — and that makes everything that much more suspenseful. So how would John do if he had to stay quiet?

John Krasinski: “I’d do it really poorly. I’d probably forget very quickly and ask where the bathroom was and be gone.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So what scares you?”

John Krasinski: “A lot. A whole lot. If I’m walking down a hallway and you pop out of a door, I’ll pass out.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But you don’t have a weird fear like some people are scared of aluminum foil or cotton balls?”

John Krasinski: “Are people?”

Chris Van Vliet: “On Maury Povich they are.”

John Krasinski: “I was going to say stuff like spiders or stuff like that, but you said aluminum foil.”

John Krasinski (as Jim Halpert): “It was totally worth it.”

John Krasinski is best known for playing Jim on all nine seasons of “The Office,” so I got to thinking…

Chris Van Vliet: “Which character on ‘The Office’ do you think would be gone first?”

John Krasinski: “Dwight. Gone. Gone. I think I could probably convince Michael to stay quiet, but Dwight’s gone immediately because he’d try to do it on his own and he’d die.”

“A Quiet Place” tip-toes into theaters on April 6.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.