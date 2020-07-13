A look at what’s on 7 this week

(WSVN) - Baby-daddy drama comes to a head, and jumping out of a perfectly good plane goes wrong. Who thought that could happen? Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week on 7.

Tonight, it’s the best of numerically titled emergency dramas.

“9-1-1” has a skydiving trip gone wrong, while Athena and family face Michael’s difficult health choice.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” features the team helping in a city-wide power outage and an out-of-this-world emergency call.

Tomorrow was supposed to be baseball’s all-star game, but instead we’re getting an encore of “Hell’s Kitchen” with chef Gordon Ramsay quizzing all-stars on popular dishes from the show.

Then, “Prodigal Son” has the episode where Malcolm is trapped with the “Junkyard Killer,” and Gil seeks answers from “The Surgeon” to help.

Wednesday starts with “Masterchef,” then it’s an all new action-packed “Ultimate Tag.”

Thursday will feature more “Celebrity Watch Party,” and the finale of Fox’s dating series “Labor of Love.”

Kristy invites the final two potential fathers-to-be to her hometown of Chicago where they meet the family and then reveals her decision.

Friday, it’s “WWE Friday Night Smackdown.”

Sunday, there’s drag racing from Indiana, but it doesn’t look like it’s the super fabulous kind.

