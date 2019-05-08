A look at the season finales of ‘Empire,’ ‘Star’

Drama, drama, and lots of music. This week’s Wednesday night soundtrack is provided by the season finales of “Empire” and “Star,” and Deco got a sneak peek at what to expect.

A.Z. Kelsey (as Jeff Kingsley): “Am I acting like a Lyon now?”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “Nooooo!”

Yessssss!

Get ready for a double dose of musical drama with the season finales of both “Empire” and “Star.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “You are not going to die, OK? Not on my watch.”

It may or may not be Andre, but somebody is definitely gonna die, and FOX swears we’re finally gonna find out who is in the coffin.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “You’re trying to kill my baby!”

Tara Smith (as Carol Hardaway): “He’s in the fight of his life.”

And Cookie — we mean Taraji — says despite all the intrigue and drama, it’s about family.

Taraji P. Henson: “She’ll do anything for her family like a lioness would.”

Terrence Howard: “The people that do the best in this world are those who have a strong-knit family around them and a community of families.”

Brandy Norwood (as Cassie Brown): “Gun!”

At this wedding, “til death do us part” could come a lot sooner than they expected.

Over on “Star,” Alex’s wedding looks drama-filled and bullet-ridden, while Star tries to focus on her newborn son.

Meanwhile, Carlotta and Rashad deal with her recent revelations, and of course, there’s lots of music as Take Three takes the stage for the ASAs.

Queen Latifah (as Carlotta Brown): “It’s the night you’ve been waiting for.”

It all gets underway tonight with “Empire” at 8 p.m., followed immediately by “Star.”

