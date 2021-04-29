A Little Off The Top Hair Studio in Pinecrest highlights hair-raising mullet trend

This season, there’s a hair-raising trend that’s a blast from the past. The modern mullet is a cut above the rest. Don’t just take our word for it. Celebs are loving it, too.

What’s old is new again. The mullet is back.

Billy Ray Cyrus (singing): “I want my mullet back.”

We know what you’re thinking. Billy Ray Cyrus’ ’90’s ‘do got a makeover.

In 2021, mullets are sleek, stylish and sexy.

Sharra Spann, A Little Off The Top Hair Studio: “Back in the day, it was more on the shorter side with shorter layers, but now it’s super short on the top and longer on the ends.”

A Little Off The Top Hair Studio in Pinecrest knows all about the trend.

Sharra Spann: “A mullet is the best of both words. You have the short on the top and the longer pieces on the bottom.”

Celebs like Debby Ryan and Rihanna are rocking the look, and mullets must be a thing in the Cyrus family. Miley’s got one, too.

Sharra Spann: “A mullet can honestly be for anyone. You can take it and make it your own. You can air dry, curl it, wear it straight.”

Modern mullets can be bright and colorful.

Sharra Spann: “I feel like now we incorporate waves or curls and a lot of fantasy colors. The two-tone mullet, it’s shorter layers at the top and longer at the bottom, and then you’ll see the contrast of whatever color you have with the dark pieces.”

Miriam Garcia, customer: “I think the two-tone mullet is a great way to have more funk with the mullet, but you can also make it more stylish, so you can do the two colors and have a little bit more fun with it.”

There are many ways to wear the style. This shaggy mullet will turn heads.

Grace Josephine Bland, customer: “This type of mullet or shag is something that can be done in different ways, and you feel comfortable with it. You don’t feel like it’s too extreme, which is cool, and I think a lot of people can wear it. I love it. I think it’s great.”

People used to say a mullet was business in the front, party in the back. We say these mullets bring the party front and center.

Miriam Garcia: “You only live once. You might as well switch up your hair, have fun with it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

A Little Off The Top Hair Studio

9075 S Dixie Highway

Pinecrest, FL 33156

a-little-off-the-top-hair-studio.business.site

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.