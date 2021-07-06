Fireworks, freedom, family and food. That’s what the Fourth of July is all about, although not necessarily in that order. Celebs celebrated the holiday in different ways, and lucky us, we have the deets on their festivities.

The bird was the word at Oprah’s place this weekend. She hosted a party with what’s supposedly the world’s best chicken sandwich.

Cardi B made sure we knew she enjoyed a meaty barbecue.

Speaking of meaty, The Rock enjoyed some fishing right after his patriotic workout.

John Stamos took us behind the scenes of the Beach Boys’ sound check … before joining them during Sunday night’s concert on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

It was a cheerful holiday for Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin. Hopefully tears of joy.

Dolly Parton is a national treasure, so we just adore this red, white and blue pic.

This one, too: another “Friends” reunion.

From catching a vibe to catching some waves, DJ Khaled was living his best life over the weekend. We the best Independence Day!

And Mark Zuckerberg turned himself into a meme again with this video. Nothing says ‘Merica quite like the billionaire founder of Facebook riding an electric surfboard to a John Denver song.

