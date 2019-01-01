2018 was a wild ride, and celebrities all over the world gave the year a fitting send-off. From parties to performances, we rounded up some of the biggest star-studded events that went down on New Year’s Eve.

Pitbull: “3-0-5 — till I die!”

Dale! Mr. 305, Pitbull, rang in the new year with a huge bash at Bayfront Park.

Over at the Faena Miami Beach, singer Dua Lipa got video of another singer performing: Cee Lo Green.

And “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes hosted a swanky party at bar ONE South Beach.

We the best new year! DJ Khaled partied it up with loved ones, but not before getting some 305 lovin’ from the Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside.

Hassan Whiteside: “C’mon, baby! Khaled! Khaled, what they talkin’ about?! What they talkin’ about?!”

This club in Phoenix was lit — thanks to DJ Diesel, aka Shaq.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shared their first smooch of 2019.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — dressed as the Little Mermaid and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz, celebrated at a costume party. Ryan Reynolds was there, too. Please drink responsibly.

Cardi B had the crowd practically eating out of the palm of her hand at a New Year’s Eve concert in Sydney, Australia.

Missy Elliott (singing): “I’m every woman.”

Missy Elliott was feelin’ the rhythm of 2019, lip syncing Chaka Khan’s classic song.

The award for best dressed has to go to Diddy. Very snazzy.

Actress Lily Collins and her friend spent their final moments of 2018 cracking themselves up with face masks on.

Lily Collins: “Cheers! Cheers, everyone!”

Olivia Munn pre-gamed by working on her dance moves with one of her pups.

And now, a word from Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman: “Happy New Year! Ahhhh!”

