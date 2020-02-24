A-listers pop up on new episodes of Fox shows

The biggest shows on TV are getting even bigger this week. A-listers are stopping by some of our faves, and there’s an out-of-control bull. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Rob Lowe (as Owen Strand): “Somebody make sure medical is standing by.”

Julian Works (as Mateo Chavez): “For the bull?”

Rob Lowe (as Owen Strand): “For us.”

Monday night, a runaway bull is all in a day’s work for the team of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” while Owen works to prove he’s physically fit as captain as he undergoes chemo.

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “You’re here to kill him.”

Michael Sheen (as Dr. Martin Whitly): “Sorry, what’s that, now?”

That’s followed by “Prodigal Son” taking us back to where it all began.

Gordon Ramsay: “Let’s go!”

Tuesday is the big two-hour season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

Chef Ramsay will travel to two Arkansas restaurants for Southern cookin’ and hospitality.

Wednesday, Group B is back on “The Masked Singer,” with the hilarious Gabriel Iglesias giving his best guesses.

Will Arnett: “Great job.”

“LEGO Masters” has a movie-themed challenge. Special guests are Will Arnett’s “LEGO Movie” writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Thursday, Jay Leno is on “Last Man Standing.”

Comedy continues with a new episode of “Outmatched.”

Stephen Dorff (as Sheriff Bill Hollister): “Today’s no different.”

And the drama “Deputy” has the sheriff’s department going after a burglary ring.

Announcer: “You gotta be kidding me!”

Get ready to get slammed: 16-time world champ John Cena returns to WWE for a special “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

And Saturday, 7 airs the “Fire Fight Australia” benefit, with musical performances by Queen and Adam Lambert, and more.

The show is raising money for Australia bushfire relief. All proceeds go to an organization working with communities affected by the fires.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.