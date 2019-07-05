A-listers enjoy star-stangled July 4th holiday

Celebrities are just like you and me — they love a good summer holiday party. To celebrate the stars and stripes, we’re checking in with the stars.

Lil Nas X: “Ride ’til I can’t no more. I got horses in the back.”

Lil Nas X knows nothing says Fourth of July like riding a fake pony through jolly old England.

JLo got in touch with her wild side. She and A-Rod spent the day celebrating with their kids.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were feeling patriotic while on vacay in Italy.

Reese Witherspoon and her son also got in on the fun.

And Drew Barrymore let her flag fly on the beach.

Mindy Kaling: “Hey, guys! It’s Mindy. Welcome to my big summer pool party. Oh, wait. It’s just me.”

Mindy Kaling failed to make a splash with her one-woman summer splash. Girl, just invite Deco next year.

Or join Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa in this giant pink flamingo floatie.

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon: (singing) “Barbecues and swim trunks. A watermelon slice when you’re too drunk. Fourth of July, hey hey.”

“Pitch Perfect” star Ben Platt and his friend were feeling the music.

Ariana Grande suited up and was totally out of this world.

Derek Hough: “We’re here right now in these stylish life vests, baby.”

Ciara: “Safety first! Safety first!”

Ciara and Derek Hough hit the water with the Coast Guard in New York and saluted the Armed Forces.

Madonna was also in the Big Apple and shared stunning fireworks from the Brooklyn Bridge.

But over in Flavortown, Guy Fieri had his own idea to light up the sky.

Charlie Day: (singing) “Rock, flag,and eagle.”

Charlie Day rocked this tribute to a patriotic song from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Dwyane Wade: “Say Happy Fourth of July. ‘I’m just spending it with my daddy.’ We just chilling.”

It’s all about family for D-Wade, who got celebrated with his baby girl.

The guys from NSYNC aren’t related, but they’re kinda like brothers. Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and J.C. Chasez spent the Fourth in West Hollywood.

As for Earth’s mightest heroes. Robert Downey Jr. got dunked for his country, and Mark Ruffalo shared s fan-made video saluting his co-star and his all-American buns.

Chris Evans (as Steve Rogers/Captain America): “That is America’s ass.”

