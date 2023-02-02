Apple made its biggest entry into the sports streaming marketplace Wednesday when Major League Soccer’s “Season Pass” debuted on Apple TV+.

Here’s what we know about the service:

HOW DO I FIND THE MLS GAMES BEING STREAMED BY APPLE TV+?

The app can be accessed on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top cable boxes and game consoles as well as Apple’s web site.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

The package will be $14.99 per month or $99 a season. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to purchase it at $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

Season-ticket holders to MLS clubs will receive subscriptions as part of their ticket benefits.

For those who have Apple TV+ and don’t want to subscribe, all the games on opening week will be available for free. After that, Apple expects to offer six games free per week.

WHERE WILL THE GAMES BE AVAILABLE?

Every game will be on Season Pass without local blackouts or restrictions. The Apple TV app is available in over 100 countries.

WHAT ELSE WILL BE ON SEASON PASS?

Teams will produce player profiles and other series for their pages throughout the season as well as offer replays of past games. New fans of a team will be able to catch up on their history as well as traditions through videos.

HOW LONG IS APPLE’S AGREEMENT WITH MLS?

It is for 10 years and MLS will receive at least $250 million per season from Apple. The league averaged $90 million per season under its previous eight-year agreements with Fox, ESPN and Univision.

