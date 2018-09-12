What:

Thrifting fall fashions at Dragonfly Boutique — “a LEAP initiative helping women empower their lives by putting prison in their past.”

Why:

God, I love the movie, “The Shawshank Redemption,” and not because it glorifies prison life in that gritty Hollywood way. I love it because of its message of friendship, hope, love and ultimately, rehabilitation; which is the message of this week’s blog: “A Fashionable Cause” (alongside thrifting some killer fall fashions.)

I stumbled across Dragonfly Thrift Boutique & Consignment Store on IG a few weeks ago and I was excited about it because I had just finished working with “The House of Findings” — a beautiful store featuring glorious vintage and up-cycled clothing, accessories and decor in Upper Buena Vista. It was an enriching experience both personally & professionally, so I was hoping to keep that theme going for not just my readers, but for myself, too. #LuckyMe because…

Dragonfly is truly one-of-a-kind and not just because you can find couture labels, unspoken vintage, cool accessories, stylish shoes and incredible furnishings and decor there. Of course, that’s a major perk, but it’s the store’s mission that makes it worth exploring on more than just a retail therapy kind of level.

100% of Dragonfly’s proceeds go toward LEAP (Ladies Empowerment And Action Program,) a non-profit organization helping women find their footing after prison. They provide post-release jobs at the boutique, help with housing and most importantly, teach life skills. For most of us, education, income and a place to call our own equals #Security & #Empowerment

Not only can you shop for “A Fashionable Cause,” you can donate, too (new or gently used items,) or volunteer, become a mentor, employ a LEAP graduate, even host an event. There are so many ways to get involved. Another thing worth mentioning: there’s no other organization like LEAP in ALL of Florida; making it that much more important.

As far as the boutique itself, it’s not even a year old and has already garnered enough buzz to be named “Best Thrift Store 2018” by Miami New Times — one look inside and you’ll see why. It’s a fashionista’s playground and then some. When I told them about my fall fashion idea they pulled a rack of designer suits, velvety blazers and boho dresses to choose from.

Inspired by Versace’s 2000 fashion campaign “Valley of the Dolls,” I piled on the boutique’s best accessories; earrings, bracelets, necklaces, scarves, purses and shoes. The bold and interesting furniture and decor (all for sale) served as the perfect photo backdrop. For me, fall fashion should be inspiring; filled with ample warmth and creative textures. The outfits chosen definitely expressed that.

In the meantime…

After the blog pictures were finished and my article filed, I went to dinner, alone, and spent a lot of time staring into the abyss thinking about what life after prison must be like. It was a traumatizing thought. I also wondered why the boutique chose the name Dragonfly, which I had failed to ask. After DM’ing one of the lovely ladies involved with LEAP, she explained: “Dragonflies symbolize transformation, adaptability and self-realization.” Of course, now it all made sense.

And, while “The Shawshank Redemption” is just a movie, LEAP shares its ultimate message, but thankfully in real life — which is freedom without hope, purpose and community isn’t freedom at all and that’s why “A Fashionable Cause” is one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

Dragonfly Thrift Boutique

3141 SW 8th Street

Miami, Florida 33135

Parking is in the back of building

When:

Monday – Friday: 11am-7pm

Saturday: 11am -5pm

Pick-up or delivery: 833-757-5327

Be Social

IG: @dragonflythrift

FB: Dragonfly thrift Boutique @LadiesEmpowermentAndActionProgram

Twitter: @LEAPS_DragonFly

www.dragonflythrift.org/

Learn more about LEAP www.leapforladies.org

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

Danielle Margherite Photography www.dmargherite.com

All Clothing & Accessories by Dragonfly Thrift Boutique

Boots & Shoes from my own collection

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Tim Robbins Fan” Auerbach

