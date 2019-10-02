A dual-screen tablet? Microsoft set to unveil new Surface devices

(CNN) — Microsoft is set to show off new products at its annual Surface event Wednesday, including a refreshed Surface Pro, a foldable device and a smart speaker.

The most anticipated device is a dual-screen Surface that’s part phone and part tablet. It’s expected to fold down the middle and open up for more screen space to watch shows and play games.

It’d be an effort similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which was delayed because some test devices broke too easily. Some Microsoft fans may remember the Courier, a two-screen tablet concept that pre-dated the iPad. (Former CEO Steve Ballmer famously killed that device).

Microsoft is also expected to unveil a Surface Pro 7, another iteration of the 2-in-1 tablet that can double up as a computer with an attachable keyboard. Also in the rumor mill: a Surface Laptop 3, a Surface speaker with built-in Google Assistant and Cortana, and wireless earbuds to compete with Apple’s AirPods.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

