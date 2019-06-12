What:

Discovering Christina’s Cabana Clutches, perfect for the South Florida fashionista who needs chic versatility for beach days, brunch plans and dinner dates. #HelloSummer ⛱

There are three key ingredients a South Florida girl needs to survive summer in the tropics: a strong sunscreen, a stylish SPF hat and an easy, breezy clutch that’ll take you from day to night, no questions asked. The first two I’ve always had a pretty good handle on; the last one? Not so much — until a few weeks ago.

That’s when I met Christina McGuire, the creator of “Christina’s Cabana,” an on-line boutique specializing in tropically-inspired clutches. The first time I saw one of her pretty purses on Instagram, I was smitten, but it was the story of WHY she created them that inspired me to write “A Cabana Clutch”…

Christina started her bag business out of sheer fashion frustration and believe me, most of us have been there. You’re about to wear an amazing dress, you’ve accessorized it with fabulous jewelry, you even have sassy sandals to match, but your handbag? It’s got more issues than Vogue (I read that once on a coffee cup.) Anyway, you try on every single clutch in your closet, but nothing’s quite right — they’re either too big, too small, the wrong color, the wrong texture or it’s the wrong time of day and the list goes on…

That’s when Christina took matters into her own hands and created “A Cabana Clutch.” It’s just what she needed, too: a bag streamlined enough to go with any outfit; adding details, like fringe, gave it posh personality. She knew she was onto something: she would go out with her friends and they kept commenting on her coordinated clutches. Each time they urged her to make more, eventually convincing her to pursue purse-making full-time and lucky for us, “Christina’s Cabana” was born. Crazy enough, that was only six months ago.

After her pet project turned into a bonafide business, Christina expanded, selling her clutches in select retail stores like #BrinyBoutique who provided the gorgeous dresses for the blog. She also started utilizing social media to promote her purses and that’s where I come in. Isn’t Instagram a beautiful thing? After we connected, we planned out a #FavoriteThings feature.

In person, Christina has a radiant glow about her, but it’s her bubbly personality that I really adore and both attributes are definitely infused into her contemporary, fringe and/or pom-pom creations. Christina also has a deep appreciation for all things tropical; naming her Cabana Clutches “The Golden Tan,” “The Oyster’s Pearl” and “The Beach Bar,” just to name a few. No two are alike either, because she hand-makes them so they’re uniquely one-of-a-kind.

Whether your dressing up or down, “A Cabana Clutch” will effortlessly connect the dots in your ever-changing wardrobe. Even better, you’ll be able to go from day to night without ever missing a stylish beat and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things.

“Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” — Sam Keen

James Woodley Photography

All clutches are by Christina’s Cabana and appear in the following order: The Golden Shelly Clutch, The Coral Clutch & The Golden Tan Clutch

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Captain Clutch” Auerbach

