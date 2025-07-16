ATLANTA (WSVN) — Several people were hurt after an escalator malfunctioned following a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta.

The incident happened Monday night near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where thousands of fans were leaving after the singer’s concert ended, with many preparing to board MARTA, the city’s public transportation system.

Devon Ramsey said he was on the platform when he heard the chaos unfold.

“I started hearing screaming, like a loud, like, loud bunches of screaming,” he said.

Ramsey said the panicked shouts sent everyone on the platform into a frenzy.

“And the people that were already on the platform with me, they started running, and I was like, ‘OK, what’s going?'” he said.

Video of the incident showed some several people with injuries that appeared to be serious, including one woman with a bloody ankle.

First responders were seen later on carrying several people out of the station on stretchers and wheelchairs.

Authorities confirmed a total of nine people were hurt.

The elevator’s manufacturer released a statement saying the incident stemmed from a sudden crowd surge, and they’re working with local authorities to figure out what exactly caused the malfunction.

Atlanta’s public transit system has a history of escalator issues, with repeated mechanical failures and crowd-related injuries, which prompted a $40 million modernization project by the city which has faced several delays.

