9/11-inspired Broadway musical ‘Come from Away’ to open at Arsht Center

A Broadway musical that tells the true story about thousands of stranded airline passengers in the week after Sept. 11 is coming to South Florida.

“Come from Away,” a show about kindess and resilience, is set to open at the Adrienne Arsht Center next Tuesday.

The Tony Award-winning hit chronicles the culture clashes and unexpected connections that unfolded when 7,000 airline passengers found themselves stranded in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada.

7News was invited to see a special preview performance of the song “Me and the Sky” from the musical.

Performer Marika Aubrey revealed the reason why she cherishes her role in the show.

“[I get to] share a story that a lot of people haven’t heard of, and it’s a really fascinating and inspiring journey for us as performers to even get that opportunity,” she said.

Another character is based on real-life former pilot, Capt. Beverley Bass.

“The play is actually written about the 38 airplanes that landed in Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11, when all of the U.S. airspace was closed down because of the terrorist attacks,” said Bass.

The small town only had a few hotels and places to eat, but it didn’t matter. The residents opened their homes and their hearts.

“They served 286,000 meals during that time, and there is not anything that anybody went without,” said Bass. “It was just a beautiful display of kindness, generosity and humanity at its best.”

“Come from Away” runs at the Arsht Center through June 23. For more information about tickets, click here.

