‘9-1-1’s’ Oliver Stark opens up about character’s growth, family secret revelation

Just like on FOX’s “9-1-1,” a lot of families have secrets. Sometimes, it’s Uncle Manuel’s picadillo recipe. Other times, it’s that you have a secret brother.

Aisha Hinds (as Henrietta): “It’s a miracle you even survived childhood.”

Oh, brother! “9-1-1’s” Buck is learning a family secret.

Oliver Stark (as Buck): “I had a brother.”

This season, viewers are watching Buck getting stuck in his own head.

Oliver Stark: “This character, who started very much this macho, cocky, you know, almost bordering on unlikable at times, can then grow out of that, and work on himself and throw himself into therapy.”

Oliver Stark says we’re going to learn the gritty truth about his character.

Oliver Stark: “There’s been this secret, and he has been lied to his whole life, that he had another sibling who died. I think it’s just going to take a little while, and some trauma and some processing, to be able to reestablish his connections with the people around him.”

Oliver Stark (as Buck): “I crashed my bike.”

And Oliver loved playing a younger Buck in “9-1-1” flashbacks.

Oliver Stark: “He was a bartender in Peru, and the kind of planning stages of that, as soon as I read it, I was on the phone, I was like, ‘I want to look ridiculous. I want it to have been a real phase in his life.'”

Oliver’s take is this: when Buck is saving people, he’s also saving himself. Very heady stuff.

Oliver Stark: “The thing that I was really eager to feel like, in the current, in the modern-day emergency, was that if he doesn’t save these people, he doesn’t save himself, and how much his identity is tied to being a firefighter.”

