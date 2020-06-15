‘9-1-1,’ Gordon Ramsay shows among Fox prime-time highlights

Chef Ramsay’s gonna need more time on that exercise bike, ’cause he has two food shows on this week, and those calories definitely add up. But first, the team of “9-1-1” kicks off what’s going down this week.

The best of Season 3 of “9-1-1” is super timely, as Athena’s family is experiencing a traumatic traffic stop.

The episode also features a rage room emergency and guest star Ronda Rousey in a fight club.

This is followed by a replay from season one of the spin-off “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Hey, Blue Team!”

Blue Team member: “Yes, Chef!”

Gordon Ramsay: “Come here!”

Tuesday night starts with “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 17 and the chefs cooking for VIP guests.

Then, it’s “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” with guest stars “The Sopranos” alums, Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore.

Gordon Ramsay: “It’s our party, and we’re not taking any chances.”

On Wednesday, it’s more of the summer of Gordon, with an encore of a “MasterChef” Season 10 pool party.

After that, it’s an all-new episode of “Ultimate Tag” with more contestants and pro-taggers in that giant obstacle course.

Thursday brings more reality shows, with “Celebrity Watch Party” stars watching and discussing TV and movies.

And they put the “labor” in “Labor of Love,” with this week’s dating challenge. Ouch … and two of the potential fathers-to-be also get one-on-one dates with Kristy.

Friday, Fox Sports brings the action of “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

