‘9-1-1,’ Gordon Ramsay show encores highlight Fox prime-time lineup

Wannabe baby daddies are fewer and fewer, and forget Christmas in July, we’ve got Halloween in June. Here’s a look at what’s going down this week in prime time.

Peter Krause (as Bobby Nash): “Two buckets for kids with food allergies.”

Even though it’s summer, on “9-1-1,” it’s Halloween, with an episode from Season 3 of eerie emergencies.

Then it’s an encore of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” The team deals with a runaway bull and more.

Gordon Ramsay: “Now for the exciting part.”

Tuesday night, it’s all about the summer of Gordon, with encores of “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

On Wednesday, the cooking shows continue with a replay of “MasterChef.”

Then it’s an all-new “Ultimate Tag.” Six more contestants join pro-taggers in the giant obstacle course. Two will take home $10,000.

Raven-Symoné: “Get out, Indiana!”

Thursday, stars invite audiences back into their homes for another “Celebrity Watch Party.”

“Labor of Love” dad-chelor: “Don’t get cozy.”

Then, the “dad-chelors” on “Labor of Love” are tested on their parenting skills with baby simulators and all get another one-on-one date with Kristy.

Announcer: “The Undertaker!”

Then it’s more action from Fox Sports at end of the week with “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

