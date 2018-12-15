’80s-themed Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail along Intracoastal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Large crowds gathered along the Intracoastal Waterway in Broward County for their annual dose of festive lights and sights, as they waited for the 47th Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Winterfest Boat Parade to set sail.

7News cameras captured yachts and boats of various sizes all decked out and in place, ready for the big show, which got underway at around 6:30 p.m.

“It’s the best show on H2O,” said attendee Lani Shapiro, who could hardly contain her joy.

“When they start coming down that river and the lights and the boats and the excitement for the holidays, it’s the best thing,” she said.

The event’s theme this year is “The Best of the ’80s,” and who else better to kick off the celebration than the grand marshal himself, Huey Lewis of the popular ’80s band Huey Lewis and the News?

“I aim to be the best grand marshal in Winterfest history,” he said at an event that preceded the big night.

The boats will travel 12 miles, starting on the New River in Fort Lauderdale, heading east to the Intracoastal Waterway, then all the way north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

7News has its own yacht, with Nightteam anchors Craig Stevens and Belkys Nerey on board.

Organizers advised residents that bridges along the route will be closed, starting at Las Olas Boulevard ​and ending at Commercial Boulevard, as well as from Seventh to Third avenues.

There are many more viewing areas along the parade route, but for the best seats on land, revelers can head to the Ford Grandstand viewing area, located at the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, at 3109 E Sunrise Blvd.

“I’m a people watcher, and I love watching the different people who come here with the hats and the garb, the whole Christmas spirit,” said attendee Jillian Hervish.

“With he lights and just the whole atmophere and everybody just partying through Fort Lauderdale,” said Shapiro. “It’s the place to be. It really is.”​

