’80s-themed Winterfest Boat Parade dazzles thousands along Intracoastal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of holiday revelers lined up along the Intracoastal Waterway in Broward County for their annual dose of festive lights and sights: the 47th Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Winterfest Boat Parade.

One hundred decked-out yachts and boats of various sizes lit up the 12-mile route beginning at around 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

“It’s the best show on H2O,” said attendee Lani Shapiro.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store!” echoed Shirley Easy.

“When they start coming down that river and the lights and the boats and the excitement for the holidays, it’s the best thing,” said Shapiro.

The event’s theme this year is “The Best of the ’80s,” and grand marshal Huey Lewis, of the popular ’80s band Huey Lewis and the News, rocked the night away on a vessel with “Back to the Future” and Pac-Man decorations.

“I aim to be the best grand marshal in Winterfest history,” he said at an event that preceded the big night.

The boats started on the New River in Fort Lauderdale, headed east to the Intracoastal Waterway, then all the way north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

7News has its own Simpsons-themed yacht. 7News anchors Craig Stevens and Belkys Nerey smiled and waved to revelers.

The parade also paid tribute to the 17 lives lost in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But the glitz and glam wasn’t just festive on the water. The holiday festivities were also felt on land as well.

“I’m a people watcher, and I love watching the different people who come here with the hats and the garb, the whole Christmas spirit,” said attendee Jillian Hervish.

“The atmosphere was great, the music, everything is great,” said attendee Elke Blanco.

There was music, food and animals, including several snakes and small alligators.

“It’s really scary,” said a girl.

“I got jerk chicken, jerk pork, and I can’t wait to dig in,” said a woman.

Families even took time for a selfie and a quick pic next to Santa’s sleigh, as young and old came together in the spirit of the holidays.

“I’ve been in Fort Lauderdale all my life 65 years. This is my first time here, and it is absolutely amazing,” said Easy.

“With the lights and just the whole atmosphere and everybody just partying through Fort Lauderdale,” said Shapiro. “It’s the place to be. It really is.”​

