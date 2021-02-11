8 artists show off their talents during Illuminate Coral Gables

Coral Gables is shining at night. The city is bursting with color thanks to a mix of art and light.

Illuminate Coral Gables is doing exactly that.

Lance Fung, Illuminate Coral Gables: “Their vision was to enliven downtown through art and light.”

This art exhibition is gonna be lit. Eight artists are showing off their artistic talents.

Lance Fung: “We have artists from all around the world coming to town creating works all using light, so that you can see the artworks in the daytime, and if you come back again at night, they glow, they sparkle, and they give a different, almost spiritual, sensibility.”

But, it’s not all international artists. Illuminate includes local flavor.

Antonia Wright, artist: “We are so excited to be a part of Illuminate Coral Gables. It’s just a really uplifting and inspiring exhibition that questions the medium of light.”

Ruben Millares, artist: “We love how they all integrate, and you can see them across all of downtown Coral Gables, so no matter where you are you get a nice visual of one or several of the pieces.”

The artwork is visual, and it’s also free, so come along for the ride of your lights!

