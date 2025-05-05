FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime member of the 7News team received a high honor in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

Viewers don’t see Ralph Rayburn, but they hear his voice when he reports breaking news from 7Skyforce.

The seasoned photojournalist was recognized Sunday by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with the Silver Circle Award.

The award honors those who have contributed to the TV industry for 25 years or more.

Rayburn has told countless stories in his 47 years in the business. That means he’s three years away from the Gold Circle.

“I’m humbled, and I’m grateful to WSVN and WCKT for all of the years of employment, all of the years of working with a tremendous group of people who are dedicated to newsgathering and to the product that we put on the air,” he said.

Rayburn was surrounded by his family as he accepted a very deserving award.

