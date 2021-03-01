7’s Robbin Simmons emcees Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter virtual event

(WSVN) - 7News’ own Robbin Simmons had the honor of emceeing a special virtual event for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

On the last day of Black History Month, Simmons emceed the virtual event, hosted by the Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

There were performances and educational videos shared during the event, as well as a message about young people finding their purpose in activism from Trayvon Martin’s father.

