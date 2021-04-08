7’s Lynn Martinez hosts virtual Women’s Fund Miami-Dade event with guest speakers

Here at Deco, we’re all about female power!

We love to support the ladies, and earlier Thursday, Lynn got the chance to be part of a special event that was hosted by women, for women.

Lynn Martinez: “Lynn Martinez here from WSVN Channel 7. I’m so happy to be here with you right now. The Power of the Purse.”

This afternoon, Lynn had the honor of hosting the virtual Power of the Purse event for the Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. Its goal is raising money for issues that affect women.

This year, the focus was environmental, and actress and activist, Jane Fonda spoke at the event.

Jane Fonda: “For better or worse, you are at ground zero for climate change in the United States, and I, for one, wanna see your beautiful city shine and thrive and survive, not just for myself but for my grandchildren and theirs.”

Other great speakers included Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a big fan of Deco.

This year’s campaign is about raising awareness of the dangers of extreme heat to pregnant women and what can be done about it.

It officially kicks off on May 28, which is National Heat Awareness Day!

Click here for more information on the Women’s Fund Miami-Dade.

