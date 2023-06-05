FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two members of 7News’ family received a high honor for their outstanding work in television.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosted the Silver Circle Awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

The organization recognizes professionals who dedicated more than 25 years to the business and community.

7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez spent 30 of them at WSVN.

“It was a challenge for me going from anchoring the news about crime and politics and death to changing into some sparkly dress and, within 30 minutes, be this great, entertaining, funny person,” she said. “What a privilege it is to do something you love.”

NATAS honored another major milestone, by longtime WSVN studio technician Billy Barnes, who received the Gold Circle for committing more than 50 years of his life to the broadcasting industry.

“I’ve been around some great talent, some great crews, and the men and women of Channel 7 have been a part of my life for over 50 years now,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to be with such professionals.”

Barnes has been with Channel 7 since 1967 and also received the Silver Circle in 2005.

