7’s Belkys Nerey guest judges Pig Roast in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Channel 7’s own Belkys Nerey pigged out alongside other special guests at a hearty cook-off in Hialeah.

The third annual Pig Roast, organized by the Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s Dads Club, was held at the school on Saturday.

On the menu was all the pig that attendees could eat, as teams competed for their pig to be declared the best in Miami.

Nerey and DJ Laz were some of the celebrity guest judges.

The event also featured live music, raffles and more.

