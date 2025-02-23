COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s been a weekend to wine and dine in South Florida.

A highlight of the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival took place in Coconut Grove, Saturday evening.

The culinary tasting, called A Sunset Feast, featured a star-studded line-up of world-class chefs who have earned coveted Michelin stars.

7News anchor Belkys Nerey hosted the event alongside sports media personality Dan Le Batard.

The evening not only celebrated incredible food but also helped raise funds for scholarships at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.