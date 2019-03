(WSVN) - 7’s own Belkys Nerey was chosen to be part of Ocean Drive Magazine’s “Women of Influence” issue.

Belkys happily posed at a photo shoot for the magazine, Tuesday.

The issue celebrates women who are inspirational leaders in their community.

Sounds like Belkys to us!

Look for “Women of Influence” in the May issue of Ocean Drive Magazine.

