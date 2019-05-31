7’s Belkys Nerey among 6 honorees at Ocean Drive luncheon

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News anchor Belkys Nerey was among six South Florida women honored at a luncheon hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine.

The Bite with Belkys host and the other honorees were recognized for the magazine’s May 2019 feature “Women of Influence” at the event held at Carillion Wellness Resort in Miami Beach, Friday afternoon.

“She is pure positivity, and everything she brings to our city is such joy,” said Patricia Tortolani, Ocean Drive’s editor-in-chief. “To me, she really represents all that is sunny and bright about Miami.”

Among the other honorees were lawyer and philanthropist Alexa Wolman and Latin Recording Academy CEO Davina Aryeh.

